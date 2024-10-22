Commanders Announce Four Moves, Release DE Jamin Davis

The Commanders announced four roster moves on Tuesday, including the release of former first-round DE Jamin Davis.

Washington signed S Ben Nikkel and WR Michael Strachan to their practice squad and released S Sheldrick Redwine from the unit in corresponding moves.

Davis, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Commanders back in 2021. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract after having the team decline his fifth-year option back in April.

In 2024, Davis appeared in five games for the Commanders and recorded 13 total tackles.

We will have more news on Davis as it becomes available.