Commanders Interviewed OC Eric Bieniemy For HC Job

Josina Anderson reports that the Commanders interviewed assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching job last week.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Commanders’ job:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interview) Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver (Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interview) Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy (Interview)

Bieniemy, 54, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension in 2021. His contract was up again when he decided to leave to take the offensive coordinator job with the Commanders.

In 2023, the Commanders’ offense ranked No. 24 in total yards, No. 25 in total points, No. 27 in rushing yards and No. 18 in passing yards.