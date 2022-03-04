Commanders Made ‘Strong Offer’ For Russell Wilson, Talks With SEA Didn’t Go Anywhere

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Commanders made a “strong offer” to the Seahawks for QB Russell Wilson.

However, Rapoport says that trade talks with Seattle didn’t go anywhere.

Washington has made it clear that they’re going to check in on all available quarterback options this offseason and leave no stone unturned as a result.

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said specifically that they are working to determine the potential trade market for “big name” quarterbacks this offseason.

“That’s what we’re trying to find out,” Rivera said, per Ben Standig.

Rivera added that they want to be “very proactive” toward finding a franchise quarterback.

“This year, we’re being very proactive … trying to truly cover every base. … it’s a long process and you’re still not guaranteed anything. … every time we hear something we’re checking into it,” Rivera said, per Nicki Jhabvala.

At the NFL Combine Wednesday, Seahawks HC Pete Carroll told reporters “we have no intention of making any move there,” regarding a trade involving Wilson.

Carroll added that other teams have reached out to express interest in Wilson, per Michael-Shawn Dugar. So far, Seattle has rebuffed all callers.

There has been plenty of speculation about Wilson in the past year, and reports from earlier this offseason indicated the veteran wanted to explore his options after the team’s first losing season since he was drafted.

This reflects his stance at the end of the season where Wilson declined to say anything more definitive on his future other than he wants to win three more Super Bowls and he hopes it’s in Seattle.

Wilson, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,875 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks and Wilson as the news is available.