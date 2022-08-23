Commanders Make Five Moves, Including Moving DE Chase Young To Reserve/PUP List

The Washington Commanders announced five roster moves on Tuesday, including moving DE Chase Young to the reserve PUP list.

We have made multiple roster moves: Placed the following players on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:

C Tyler Larsen

DE Chase Young Released the following players:

WR Kelvin Harmon

T Rashod Hill Placed LB Nathan Gerry on the Reserve/Injured List — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 23, 2022

That means Young will miss the first four games of the season as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL. He had previously been on the active PUP list and counted to the roster limit.

Washington also moved C Tyler Larsen to the reserve PUP list. They cut OT Rashod Hill and WR Kelvin Harmon and placed LB Nathan Gerry on injured reserve.

The moves get the Commanders down to the 80 player limit before this afternoon’s deadline.

Young, 23, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Young appeared in 10 games for Washington, recording 25 tackles and one and a half sacks.