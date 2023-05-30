Commanders Make Four Moves, Including Cutting CB Cameron Dantzler & Placing G Andrew Norwell On PUP List

The Washington Commanders announced four roster moves on Tuesday, the most notable of which was the release of CB Cameron Dantzler and placing G Andrew Norwell on the reserve/PUP list.

The move is a precursor to releasing Norwell at some point once he’s able to pass a physical. Otherwise this would end his 2023 season, at least for Washington.

Cutting Dantzler is a bit of a surprise since there had been some thought he could push for a role, but the Commanders do have a plethora of outside cornerback options right now.

The Commanders signed S Terrell Burgess and TE Brandon Dillon to fill the two open roster spots.

Norwell, 31, signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in 2014. He finished out his three-year, $1,542,000 deal with Carolina before agreeing to a one-year restricted tender worth $2.746 million for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars later signed Norwell to a five-year, $66.5 million contract that included $30 million fully guaranteed in 2018. He agreed to a restructure that voided a year off the deal and made him a free agent in 2022.

Norwell signed with the Commanders on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Norwell appeared in 16 games for the Commanders, making 16 starts for them at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 47 guard out of 77 qualifying players.

Dantzler, 24, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. The Vikings selected him with the No. 89 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,585,625 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,743,000 in 2023.

The Vikings opted to waive Dantzler in March and he was claimed by the Commanders.

In 2022, Dantzler appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and recorded 50 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and five pass defenses.