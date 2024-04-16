Commanders Meeting Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye & J.J. McCarthy Today

According to Ian Rapoport, the Washington Commanders are set to host LSU QB Jayden Daniels, North Carolina QB Drake Maye and Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy for official visits over the next 24 hours.

John Keim adds Daniels is at the facility today, while Maye and McCarthy are set to arrive tonight and visit tomorrow.

Wednesday is the final day teams can conduct official “30” visits.

Washington appears like it will be choosing between these three players with the No. 2 overall pick.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

McCarthy, 21, won the National Championship at Michigan in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

During his three-year career with Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of his 40 games, posting a record of 27-1, and completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 6,226 yards with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also had 161 carries for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Maye, 21, is one of the best overall prospects in the 2024 draft class. He earned first-team All-ACC honors last season and was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022.

Some evaluators believe he’s the best quarterback in this class, despite the group including USC’s Caleb Williams.

During his three-year college career at UNC, Maye appeared in 30 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Daniels, 23, began his college career at Arizona State back in 2019. He spent three years at ASU before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season. He started two seasons and won the Heisman in 2023.

In total, Daniels threw for 12,750 yards while completing 66.3 percent of his passes to go along with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns.