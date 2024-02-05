Commanders Moving On From OC Eric Bieniemy

Per JP Finlay, new Commanders HC Dan Quinn told the media that the team will be moving on without OC Eric Bieniemy after hiring Kliff Kingsbury for the role.

So far this offseason, Bieniemy has interviewed for the Commanders head coaching job and spoken with the Raiders about their offensive coordinator job.

Bieniemy, 54, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension in 2021. His contract was up again when he decided to leave to take the offensive coordinator job with the Commanders.

In 2023, the Commanders’ offense ranked No. 24 in total yards, No. 25 in total points, No. 27 in rushing yards and No. 18 in passing yards.

We will have more news on Bieniemy as it becomes available.