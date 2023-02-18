Commanders Officially Hire OC Eric Bieniemy

The Commanders announced on Saturday that they have officially hired Eric Bieniemy as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy had drawn a ton of head-coaching interest over the year but never secured a job.

Bieniemy now gets the opportunity to call plays and run his own offense under Ron Rivera.

Bieniemy, 53, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension in 2021, where he’s remained since.

Kansas City has perennially been among the NFL’s most prolific offenses during Bieniemy’s tenure.