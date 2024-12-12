Commanders Tried Out K Greg Joseph

The Washington Commanders brought in free agent K Greg Joseph for a tryout on Thursday.

Commanders K Zane Gonzalez has been dealing with a foot injury so Washington could be doing some due diligence in case they need to add a kicker at some point.

Joseph, 30, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Dolphins but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Browns signed Joseph following an injury and he started the rest of the season for them. From there, Joseph had stints with the Panthers, Titans, Buccaneers, Vikings, Packers and Lions before signing on with the Giants.

New York opted to release Joseph last month.

In 2024, Joseph appeared in six games for the Giants and converted 13 of 16 field goal attempts (81.3 percent) and all six extra points.