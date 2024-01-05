Commanders Place CB Kendall Fuller On IR, Make Five Other Moves

The Washington Commanders announced they placed CB Tariq Castro-Fields, CB Kendall Fuller, and CB Christian Holmes on the injured reserve.

Washington also promoted DTs Abdullah Anderson and Benning Potoa’e from the practice squad to the active roster. The Commanders also signed CB Nick Whiteside from the practice squad, according to Nicki Jhabvala.

We have made multiple roster moves:

— Placed CB Tariq Castro-Fields, CB Kendall Fuller and CB Christian Holmes on the Reserve/Injured List

— Placed CB Tariq Castro-Fields, CB Kendall Fuller and CB Christian Holmes on the Reserve/Injured List

— Signed DT Abdullah Anderson and DT Benning Potoa'e from the practice squad

Fuller, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Redskins back in 2016. He was traded to the Chiefs as part of the Alex Smith deal back in 2017.

Fuller played out the final year of his four-year, $3.12 million contract and re-signed to a four-year, $40 million deal in 2020. He’s in the final year of his contract and earned a base salary of $8,500,000 in 2023.

In 2023, Fuller appeared in 15 games and recorded 79 tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and nine pass defenses.