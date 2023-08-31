Commanders Place DT Phidarian Mathis & Efe Obada On IR Among Other Moves

The Washington Commanders announced they have placed DE Efe Obada and DT Phidarian Mathis on injured reserve.

Roster moves: – Signed C Tyler Larsen and DT Abdullah Anderson

– Placed DT Phidarian Mathis and DE Efe Obada on the Reserve/Injured List

– Signed LB Jabril Cox to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/F4YoHiMjxZ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 31, 2023

Washington officially signed LB Jabril Cox to the practice squad and re-signed C Tyler Larsen and DT Abdullah Anderson.

Obada, 31, signed on with the Cowboys back in 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason, but was later added to the Cowboys’ practice squad at the start of the regular season.

After brief stints with the Chiefs and Falcons, Obada signed on to the Panthers’ practice squad in 2017. He returned to Carolina on a futures contract in 2018 and was placed on the exempt/international player list before being activated in time for the start of the 2018 season.

However, Carolina declined to tender him as a restricted free agent in 2021 and he signed a one-year deal with the Bills. Obada joined the Commanders last year.

In 2021, Obada appeared in 10 games for the Bills and recorded 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one pass deflection.