Commanders Place LB Cole Holcomb On IR, Activate LB Milo Eifler

The Washington Commanders placed LB Cole Holcomb on injured reserve Friday with a foot injury and activated LB Milo Eifler from injured reserve.
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 25, 2022
Holcomb will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before the team can designate him to return.
Holcomb, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Commanders back in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $2,754,884 contract.
In 2022, Holcomb has appeared in seven games for the Commanders and recorded 69 tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.
