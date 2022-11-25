Commanders Place LB Cole Holcomb On IR, Activate LB Milo Eifler

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Washington Commanders placed LB Cole Holcomb on injured reserve Friday with a foot injury and activated LB Milo Eifler from injured reserve. 

 

Holcomb will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before the team can designate him to return.

Holcomb, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Commanders back in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $2,754,884 contract.

In 2022, Holcomb has appeared in seven games for the Commanders and recorded 69 tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.

