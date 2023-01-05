Commanders Place RB Antonio Gibson On IR Among Other Moves

The Washington Commanders announced they have placed RB Antonio Gibson on injured reserve.

We have made multiple roster moves:

— Placed RB Antonio Gibson on the Reserve/Injured List

— Signed RB Jaret Patterson from the practice squad

— Signed RB Reggie Bonnafon to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/hsbjCvNlag — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 5, 2023

Washington also promoted RB Jaret Patterson from the practice squad to the active roster and signed RB Reggie Bonnafon to the practice squad.

Gibson, 24, was a one-year starter at Memphis, where he played wide receiver, before being selected by Washington with the No. 66 pick in the 202 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year $4,932,636 rookie contract that includes a $1,147,373 signing bonus. Gibson stands to make a base salary of $1.3 million in the final year of his deal.

In 2022, Gibson appeared in 15 games for the Commanders and rushed for 546 yards on 149 carries (3.7 YPC) with three touchdowns to go along with 46 receptions on 58 targets for 353 yards receiving and two additional touchdowns.