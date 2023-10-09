Commanders Placing S Darrick Forrest & S Jeremy Reaves On IR

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said the team will be placing safeties Darrick Forrest and Jeremy Reaves on injured reserve, per Nicki Jhabvala.

Forrest has a shoulder injury and Reaves hurt his knee. Their timelines to return are still being determined, per Rivera.

Players on injured reserve must miss a minimum of four games before being eligible to return.

Forrest, 24, was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $3,791,072 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $940,000 this season.

In 2023, Forrest has appeared in five games and recorded 29 total tackles.

Reaves, 27, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the team but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Reaves had been on and off of Washington’s practice squad before playing every game for them in 2022, primarily on special teams, and earning a Pro Bowl nod for the season.

In 2023, Reaves has appeared in five games for Washington and recorded six total tackles.