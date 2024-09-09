Commanders Planning To Sign K Austin Seibert

Tom Pelissero reports that the Commanders are planning to sign K Austin Seibert after releasing K Cade York on Monday.

Seibert, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with the Browns, but was waived the following year.

From there, Seibert joined the Bengals before being claimed by the Lions and was later waived by Detroit after just three games. The Jets signed him to their practice squad but cut him loose after a couple of weeks.

He also had a brief stint on the Saints’ practice squad, as well as two stints with the Jets’ practice squad, including signing a futures deal with New York in January before being released in August.

In 2023, Seibert appeared in one game for the Jets and converted on his lone field goal attempt and also made his only extra-point attempt.