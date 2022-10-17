Commanders Planning To Start Taylor Heinicke, Rookie Sam Howell ‘Isn’t Ready’

Jonathan Jones reports Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke will start in Week 7 against the Packers as starting QB Carson Wentz is sidelined with a finger injury.

Jones adds he’s been told fifth-round QB Sam Howell “isn’t ready yet” which is why the team is going with Heinicke despite their 2-4 record.

Heinicke is one of the more experienced backups in the league after starting most of the 2021 season for Washington. Howell was impressive this preseason, leading the NFL in passing yards, but it’s still a steep jump to starting in the regular season.

Heinicke, 29, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2015. He managed to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season but wasn’t active for a single game.

The Vikings elected to waive Heinicke with an injury designation coming out of the preseason in 2017 before eventually cutting him loose with an injury settlement.

Heinicke had brief stints with the Patriots and Texans before being claimed by the Panthers. Carolina released him coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he signed on to Washington’s practice squad late in 2020. He signed a two-year, $8.75 million extension with Washington this offseason.

In 2021, Heinicke appeared in 16 games for Washington and completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 313 yards and one touchdown.