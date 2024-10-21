Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (Ribs) ‘Up In The Air’ For Week 8

According to Ian Rapoport, Commanders first-round QB Jayden Daniels is up in the air for this coming week’s game against the Bears due to a rib injury picked up this past week.

While the injury is not considered to be serious, Rapoport adds it will require treatment and monitoring this week and could be enough to sideline Daniels in Week 8.

Commanders HC Dan Quinn called Daniels “week-to-week” with his rib injury, via Ben Standig.

Should Daniels not be able to play, the Commanders would turn to backup QB Marcus Mariota, who played well in a 40-7 romp over the Panthers.

Daniels, 23, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $6,863,027 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Daniels has appeared in seven games for the Commanders and completed 75.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,410 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s added 66 carries for 372 yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Commanders’ QB situation as the news is available.