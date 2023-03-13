Commanders Re-Signing CB Danny Johnson

John Keim of ESPN reports that the Commanders are signing CB Danny Johnson to a two-year contract.

According to Tom Pelissero, Johnson receives a two-year deal worth up to $7 million with $2.75M guaranteed.

Johnson, 27, signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Southern University in 2018. He’s been re-signed to one-year deals by the Commanders for the last three seasons.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 11 games for the Commanders and recorded 29 tackles, one sack, an interception and nine pass defenses.