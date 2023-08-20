Commanders Announce Four Roster Moves Including Releasing K Michael Badgley

According to Tom Pelissero, the Commanders are releasing K Michael Badgley today.

He was brought in to push incumbent K Joey Slye, who it appears Washington is going to stick with going forward.

The Commanders confirmed the move and announced they have also signed DT Isaiah Mack and P Michael Palardy.

We have made multiple roster moves:

— Signed DT Isaiah Mack and P Michael Palardy

— Released K Michael Badgley and WR Jalen Sample pic.twitter.com/22X8NkmSXC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 20, 2023

Commanders WR Jalen Sample was waived in a corresponding move.

Badgely, 28, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2018, but Indianapolis waived him before the season began.

Badgley signed with the Chargers in October of 2018, where he spent the next three seasons as the primary kicker. Los Angeles tendered Badgley a qualifying offer, and Badgley re-signed with the team on a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

From there, he played for the Titans, Colts and Bears before joining the Lions last October. Detroit re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2023 season, but released him last week.

In 2022, Badgley appeared in 13 games for the Bears and Lions, converting 24 of 28 field goal attempts (85.7 percent) to go along with all 33 extra point tries.