Commanders Request To Interview Texans OC Bobby Slowik For Vacant HC Position

The Washington Commanders have requested to interview to interview Texans OC Bobby Slowik for their vacant head coaching position, according to Nicki Jhabvala.

The full list of candidates for the Commanders’ head coaching position includes:

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview)

Slowik, 36, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021. From there, the Texans hired Slowik as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

In 2023, the Texans’ offense ranked No. 12 in total yards, No. 13 in total points, No. 22 in rushing yards and No. 7 in passing yards.