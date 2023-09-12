Commanders Restructure Contract Of OT Charles Leno

According to Field Yates, the Commanders have restructured the contract of OT Charles Leno to create $6 million in cap space.

Leno, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out his four-year, $2,266,512 rookie contract before signing a four-year, $38 million extension in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his deal and set to make a base salary of $8.9 million in 2021 when the Bears designated him a June 1 cut in the offseason.

From there, Washington signed Leno to a one-year, $5 million deal for the 2021 season and then signed a three-year, $37.5 million extension in 2022.

In 2023, Leno has appeared in one game for the Commanders, starting at left tackle.