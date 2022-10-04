Commanders Restructuring Contract Of C Chase Roullier

Field Yates reports that the Commanders are restructuring the contract of C Chase Roullier, converting $4.5 million of his base salary into a signing bonus in order to create $3 million in cap space.

Roullier, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year deal worth $40.5 million with $19 million fully guaranteed with Washington in 2021.

He was due to make base salaries of $7.2 million and $8.3 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Roullier has appeared in two games for Washington, making two starts for them at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 29 center out of 36 qualifying players.