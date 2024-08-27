Commanders Shopping TE Cole Turner & DT John Ridgeway

According to Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders are trying to trade TE Cole Turner.

Ben Standig adds the team has made it known DT John Ridgeway is available in a trade.

Washington cleaned house with new GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn coming in this offseason, which leaves a lot of players from the former regime on shaky ground. The team already traded WR Jahan Dotson and it sounds like more players could be on the way out.

Turner, 24, was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Nevada. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $3.998 million rookie contract that included a $338,880 signing bonus.

In 2023, Turner appeared in 12 games for the Commanders and caught 11 of 15 targets for 120 yards.

Ridgeway, 25, transferred to Arkansas after four years at Illinois State, where he was twice named to the all-conference team. The Cowboys used a fifth-round pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,902,551 that includes a signing bonus of $242,551. However, Dallas opted to waive him as a rookie and he was claimed by the Commanders.

In 2023, Ridgeway appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 31 total tackles and one pass deflection.