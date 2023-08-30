Commanders Sign 16 Players To Practice Squad

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Commanders announced they have officially signed 15 players to their practice squad on Wednesday. Mike Garafolo also reports that the team is signing LB Jabril Cox to their practice squad.

Commanders helmet

The following is the full list of players signing with Washington’s taxi squad:

  1. T Alex Akingbulu
  2. WR Kazmeir Allen
  3. TE/FB Alex Armah
  4. DE William Bradley-King
  5. G Mason Brooks
  6. S Terrell Burgess
  7. CB Tariq Castro-Fields
  8. QB Jake Fromm
  9. RB Derrick Gore
  10. LB De’Jon Harris
  11. T Jaryd Jones-Smith
  12. C Nolan Laufenberg
  13. DT Benning Potoa’e
  14. WR Brycen Tremayne
  15. CB Nick Whiteside II
  16. LB Jabril Cox

Fromm, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason. 

The Giants signed Fromm off the Bills’ practice squad and he wound up starting for them at the end of the 2021 season. The Commanders signed him to their practice squad last October and re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2023 season. 

In 2021, Fromm appeared in three games for the Giants and passed for 210 yards to go along with one touchdown and three interceptions.

