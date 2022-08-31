Commanders Sign 15 Players To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders announced that they have signed 15 players to their practice squad.

The following is the full list of practice squad additions:

Elder, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He spent just over two years in Carolina before he was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Giants later signed Elder to their practice squad. However, the Panthers signed him back off the practice squad to their roster later that season.

Elder signed a one-year deal with the Lions but was released coming out of the preseason. He caught back on with the Panthers on the practice squad.

In 2020, Elder appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 38 total tackles, one forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.