Commanders Sign C Michael Deiter

The Washington Commanders announced Monday they have signed C Michael Deiter to a contract.

He has experience playing both guard and center and will compete to improve Washington’s offensive line depth.

Deiter, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,505,248 rookie contract that included a $985,248 signing bonus.

Deiter was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he caught on with the Texans. He was cut coming out of the preseason and signed to the practice squad but was quickly elevated back to the active roster.

In 2023, Deiter appeared in 16 games for the Texans and made 10 starts.