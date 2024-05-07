Vikings Cutting WR Daylen Baldwin

Aaron Wilson reports that the Vikings are cutting WR Daylen Baldwin, whom they signed to a futures deal back in January.

Futures deals are essentially training camp invites that secure these players a spot on the 90-man roster and a chance to compete for a spot on the team.

Baldwin, 24, went undrafted out of Michigan in 2022 after transferring from Jackson State and Morgan State.

He got his first NFL opportunity catching on with the Browns but did not make the final roster. He caught on with the practice squad and signed a futures deal with Cleveland before later being released.

Baldwin then signed with the Vikings practice squad at the end of 2023 before being released. He signed a futures deal with the team back in January.

In 2022, Baldwin appeared in one game for the Browns and caught two passes for 25 yards.