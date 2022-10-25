Commanders Sign CB Danny Johnson To Active Roster

The Washington Commanders announced on Tuesday that they have signed CB Danny Johnson to their active roster from the practice squad.

Johnson, 26, signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Southern University in 2018. He’s been re-signed to one-year deals by the Commanders for the last three seasons.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 12 games and recorded 20 tackles, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.