Commanders Sign DL Abdullah Anderson To PS, Release DL William Bradley-King

The Washington Commanders announced Monday that they’ve signed DT Abdullah Anderson to their practice squad and released DE William Bradley-King from the unit.

Here’s the Commanders updated practice squad:

T Alex Akingbulu WR Kazmeir Allen RB Alex Armah G Mason Brooks DB Tariq Castro-Fields QB Jake Fromm RB Derrick Gore T Jaryd Jones-Smith DE Benning Potoa’e WR Brycen Tremayne DB Nick Whiteside LB Jabril Cox DB Sean Chandler DB Joshua Kalu DT Joshua Pryor DL Abdullah Anderson

Anderson, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Bucknell back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Bears, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Chicago later added Anderson to their practice squad before bringing him back on a futures contract for the 2019 season. From there, he had stints with the Vikings and Steelers before joining the Packers.

The Falcons signed Anderson to a contract in August but opted to release him at the start of the regular season. He was on and off of Atlanta’s practice squad last year before joining the Commanders this offseason.

Anderson has had stints on the Commanders’ roster this season.

In 2023, Anderson has appeared in five games for the Commanders and recorded five tackles and a half sack.