Commanders Sign OT Aaron Monteiro

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Washington Commanders announced on Monday they have signed OT Aaron Monteiro to the roster. 

Monteiro, 25, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was waived during final roster cuts, however. 

He had a short stint on the Patriots practice squad before signing with the Panthers on their practice squad. Carolina signed him to a futures deal for the 2020 season. 

Monteiro bounced on and off Carolina’s practice squad for most of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He had been signed to a futures deal for 2022 but was waived in May. 

Monteiro has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply