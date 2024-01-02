Commanders Sign Three To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed three players to the practice squad, including CB Jace Whittaker, WR Davion Davis and CB D’Angelo Mandell.
Washington’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Kazmeir Allen
- G Mason Brooks
- T Jaryd Jones-Smith
- DE Benning Potoa’e
- WR Brycen Tremayne
- DB Nick Whiteside
- DB Sean Chandler
- DB Joshua Kalu
- DT Abdullah Anderson
- G Nolan Laufenberg
- LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle
- RB Jonathan Williams
- RB Jaret Patterson
- CB Jace Whittaker
- CB D’Angelo Mandell
- WR Davion Davis
Davis, 27, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Sam Houston State in 2019. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason but signed on with their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.
The Vikings later brought Davis back and promoted him to the active roster. He signed a futures deal with Minnesota in January of 2020 but was let go that August.
From there, Davis caught on with the Browns before joining the Texans. However he was placed on IR during camp and later cut with a settlement.
Davis returned to Houston’s practice squad to finish out the season, then signed on with the Cardinals this past July. He was cut coming out of the preseason and had stints on the practice squad with Arizona and Houston.
In 2021, Davis appeared in two games for the Texans and caught one of three targets for 17 yards.
