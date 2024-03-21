Commanders Signing CB James Pierre

According to Josina Anderson, the Commanders are signing CB James Pierre to a contract on Thursday.

Pierre, 27, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Florida Atlantic. He finished out the final year of his three-year, $2,285,000 contract.

Pierre re-signed with the Steelers last offseason and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Pierre appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and recorded eight tackles.