Commanders Signing CB James Pierre

According to Josina Anderson, the Commanders are signing CB James Pierre to a contract on Thursday.
Pierre, 27, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Florida Atlantic. He finished out the final year of his three-year, $2,285,000 contract.
Pierre re-signed with the Steelers last offseason and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.
In 2023, Pierre appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and recorded eight tackles.
