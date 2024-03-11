Commanders Signing RB Austin Ekeler To Two-Year Deal

The Washington Commanders are signing RB Austin Ekeler to a two-year deal worth up to $11.43 million, according to Tom Pelissero.

Ekeler, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Western State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million deal that included $15 million guaranteed.

Ekeler made a base salary of $6,250,000 for the 2023 season and is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Ekeler appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and rushed for 628 yards on 179 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 51 receptions for 436 yards receiving and six total touchdowns.