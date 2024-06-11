Commanders Trying Out K Lucas Havrisik

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, K Lucas Havrisik is trying out for the Commanders during their mandatory minicamp.

Havrisik, 24, kicked for five years at Arizona before going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He caught on with the Colts practice squad early in the regular season but was cut after less than a week.

The Colts brought Havrisik back on a futures contract for the 2023 season but waived him coming out of the preseason. He signed with the Browns practice squad and was signed to the Rams’ roster during the season.

Havrisik later returned to the Browns on a futures deal for the 2024 season and re-signed with them once more back in May.

In 2023, Havrisik appeared in nine games for the Rams and made 15-20 field goal attempts and 19-22 extra points.