NFC Notes: Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders decided to re-sign veteran QB Marcus Mariota as their backup for 2025. Dan Quinn thinks Mariota played well last season and is an important player in their locker room.

“And he really played well,” Quinn said, via CommandersWire. “And I think that is an important piece to it because …the teammate he is, the respect that he has among not just the offensive players but the entire team. There were some times in practice he was absolutely throwing dimes against the defense and made it as hard a look as you could have possibly imagined.”

Quinn reiterated how Mariota is beneficial as a teammate.

“That speaks to who the competitor is. But to have him back, one as a player, two as a teammate, it was really important, and we’re really pumped,” Quinn said. “I felt like I’ve known Marcus coaching against him for a while. But to actually coach him this year was all that I hoped it would be.”

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman is happy for G Kenyon Green to get a fresh start in Philadelphia after a rocky start to his career with the Texans.

“Kenyon will be the first one to say that he hasn’t had a start to his career that he thought he should,” Roseman said, via EaglesWire.com. “And just because maybe we’ve had success with getting some guys who have talent in their body, and just talking about the offensive line here in particular, and getting them to play at a high level, that doesn’t guarantee success for the next guy. That’s got to be earned, that’s got to be earned through hard work that’s got to be earned from performance on the field.”

Giants

Giants QB Jameis Winston said that he has played every role as a quarterback in the league and will be ready to take on every opportunity he is given to compete in New York.

“My role was explained to me as there is an opportunity at the quarterback position that we’re looking forward to getting better at,” Winston said, via Pro Football Talk. “I signed up for that because I’m looking forward to getting better and being my very best self. So that’s how it was. I didn’t get a clean explanation of my role because I played so many different roles. I’ve played every role that the quarterback room has to offer, so I’m ready for anything.”