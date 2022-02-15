Commanders Waive Two Players From Did Not Report List

The Washington Commanders officially waived TE Tyrone Swoopes and G Najee Toran from the did not report list on Tuesday.

These are just housecleaning moves for the Commanders after both players failed to report to the team for the start of training camp last year.

Swoopes, 27, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in 2017. He converted to play tight end in the NFL after appearing as a quarterback during his college career.

Swoopes was on and off Seattle’s practice squad before the Eagles signed him to a contract. He was waived a few days later and eventually signed on with Washington in 2020.

Swoopes failed to report to Washington for the start of training camp and was placed on the did not report list.

For his career, Swoopes has appeared in seven games for the Seahawks and caught two passes for 28 yards receiving and no touchdowns.