Commanders Waiving CB Danny Johnson

Adam Schefter reports that the Commanders are waiving CB Danny Johnson on Wednesday.

It’s possible Johnson could be a popular waiver target for teams looking for secondary depth.

Johnson, 28, signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Southern University in 2018. He was re-signed to one-year deals by the Commanders for the last three seasons before agreeing to a two-year deal worth up to $7 million with $2.75M guaranteed this past March.

In 2023, Johnson has appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and recorded 17 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.