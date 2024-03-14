Corey Davis Applies For Reinstatement, Jets Grant Release From Reserve/Retired List

According to Field Yates, veteran wide receiver Corey Davis has applied for reinstatement to the NFL after retiring in August of last year.

Yates reports the Jets are expected to release him from their reserve/retired list on Thursday, but a return to New York isn’t out of the question.

Zack Rosenblatt confirmed the Jets have granted Davis his release from the team.

The last we heard of Davis, he was spending time away from the Jets due to a personal matter and wound up electing to retire.

Davis, 29, was the fifth overall pick by the Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a fully guaranteed four-year, $25.39 million contract that included a signing bonus of $16.6 million when the Titans declined his fifth-year option.

Davis was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jets.

He was entering the final year of that deal in 2023 and set to make a base salary of $10.5 million.

For his career, Davis appeared in 78 games for the Titans and Jets and caught 273 passes for 3,879 yards and 17 touchdowns.