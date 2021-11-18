Cowboys Activate K Greg Zuerlein Off COVID-19 List

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they have activated K Greg Zuerlein off of the COVID-19 list.

Zuerlein, 33, is a former six-round pick of the Rams back in 2012. He played eight seasons for the Rams and just finished out the final year of his three-year, $6.75 million contract that included $2.375 million guaranteed when the Rams allowed him to leave in free agency.

Zuerlein signed a three-year, $7.5 million deal with the Cowboys and has two years remaining on that pact.

In 2021, Zuerlein has appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and converted 14 of 18 field goal attempts (77.8 percent) to go along with 21 of 23 extra point tries (91.3 percent).