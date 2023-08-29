Cowboys Activating CB Jourdan Lewis, Cut RB Malik Davis

According to Calvin Watkins, the Cowboys have cut RB Malik Davis.

Watkins adds Dallas would like to be able to bring Davis back to the practice squad. At one point this offseason he was getting hype as the potential No. 2 back for the Cowboys.

Josina Anderson adds the Cowboys plan to activate CB Jourdan Lewis from the PUP list.

Lewis, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys out of Michigan back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and re-signed to a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million.

He’s set to earn a base salary of $4.5 million in 2023 after missing time with a Lisfranc injury he suffered last October.

In 2022, Lewis appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and recorded 26 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and one pass defense.