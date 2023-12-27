Cowboys Activating OT Matt Waletzko From Injured Reserve

According to Michael Gehken, the Cowboys are activating OT Matt Waletzko from injured reserve.

Today marked the last day of Waletzko’s 21-day window to be activated. He’ll provide depth to Dallas’ offensive line for the final two weeks of the season.

Waletzko, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

In 2022, Waletzko appeared in three games for the Cowboys.