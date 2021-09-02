Cowboys Activating Three From COVID-19 List Including WR CeeDee Lamb

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys plan to activate WR CeeDee Lamb, S Damontae Kazee and DT Carlos Watkins from the COVID-19 list.

All three will be able to begin practicing as Dallas preps for next week’s season opener on Thursday against the Buccaneers.

Archer adds Dallas could clear space on the roster by moving a handful of players to injured reserve.

Lamb, 22, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Cowboys to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2020, Lamb appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys and caught 74 passes for 935 yards (12.6 YPC) and five touchdowns.