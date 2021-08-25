Cowboys Adding S Damontae Kazee & G Connor Williams To COVID-19 List

Per Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys are placing S Damontae Kazee and G Connor Williams on the COVID-19 list.

That brings Dallas’ total to six players currently on the list, four of which are there due to positive tests.

Williams, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $5,488,996 contract with the Cowboys that included a $2,071,996 signing bonus.

In 2020, Williams appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys and made 16 starts at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 16 guard out of 80 qualifying players.

Kazee, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.

Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and was set to visit with the Lions this offseason before deciding to sign with Dallas.

In 2020, Kazee appeared in four games for the Falcons and recorded 20 tackles, no interceptions, and a forced fumble.