Cowboys Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

The Dallas Cowboys officially announced their 2023 coaching staff on Friday.
The most notable change for Dallas comes at offensive coordinator with Brian Schottenheimer replacing Kellen Moore, whom they parted ways with a few weeks ago.
Here’s the entire staff:
- Mike McCarthy, head coach
- Dan Quinn, defensive coordinator
- Brian Schottenheimer, offensive coordinator
- John Fassel, special teams coordinator
- Jeff Blasko, run game coordinator/RB coach
- Ramon Chinyoung, quality control/asst. OL
- Ryan Feder, game management/ offensive asst.
- Will Harriger, quality control/ offensive asst.
- Evan Harrington, offensive asst.
- Chase Haslet, asst. tight ends coach
- Robert Prince, wide receivers coach
- Mike Solari, offensive line coach
- Scott Tolzien, quarterbacks coach
- Lunda Wells, tight ends coach
- Aden Durde, defensive line coach
- Sharrif Floyd, quality control/asst. DL
- Al Harris, defensive backs coach
- Cannon Matthews, asst. defensive backs
- Scott McCurley, linebackers coach
- Pete Ohnegian, quality control/ defensive assistant
- Eric Simonelli, quality control/analytics
- Darian Thompson, quality control/asst. LB
- Joe Whitt, secondary/Pass Game coordinator
- Rayna Stewart, asst. special teams
- Harold Nash, strength & conditioning coordinator
- Cedric Smith, asst. strength & conditioning
- Kendall Smith, asst. strength & conditioning
Schottenheimer, 49, began his NFL coaching career with the Rams in 1997 as an assistant. He later worked for Washington, the Chargers, the Jets, and the Rams before joining the Colts in 2016. The Seahawks hired him as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season but later made the decision to move in a new direction.
The Jaguars hired Schottenheimer as their passing game coordinator/QB coach in 2021 and he was not retained when former HC Urban Meyer was fired. He then joined the Cowboys as a consultant in 2022.
In 2020, the Seahawks’ offense ranked No. 17 in total yards, No. 8 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards, and No. 16 in passing yards.
