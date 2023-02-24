Cowboys Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

The Dallas Cowboys officially announced their 2023 coaching staff on Friday.

The most notable change for Dallas comes at offensive coordinator with Brian Schottenheimer replacing Kellen Moore, whom they parted ways with a few weeks ago.

Here’s the entire staff:

Mike McCarthy, head coach

Dan Quinn, defensive coordinator

Brian Schottenheimer, offensive coordinator

John Fassel, special teams coordinator

Jeff Blasko, run game coordinator/RB coach

Ramon Chinyoung, quality control/asst. OL

Ryan Feder, game management/ offensive asst.

Will Harriger, quality control/ offensive asst.

Evan Harrington, offensive asst.

Chase Haslet, asst. tight ends coach

Robert Prince, wide receivers coach

Mike Solari, offensive line coach

Scott Tolzien, quarterbacks coach

Lunda Wells, tight ends coach

Aden Durde, defensive line coach

Sharrif Floyd, quality control/asst. DL

Al Harris, defensive backs coach

Cannon Matthews, asst. defensive backs

Scott McCurley, linebackers coach

Pete Ohnegian, quality control/ defensive assistant

Eric Simonelli, quality control/analytics

Darian Thompson, quality control/asst. LB

Joe Whitt, secondary/Pass Game coordinator

Rayna Stewart, asst. special teams

Harold Nash, strength & conditioning coordinator

Cedric Smith, asst. strength & conditioning

Kendall Smith, asst. strength & conditioning

Schottenheimer, 49, began his NFL coaching career with the Rams in 1997 as an assistant. He later worked for Washington, the Chargers, the Jets, and the Rams before joining the Colts in 2016. The Seahawks hired him as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season but later made the decision to move in a new direction.

The Jaguars hired Schottenheimer as their passing game coordinator/QB coach in 2021 and he was not retained when former HC Urban Meyer was fired. He then joined the Cowboys as a consultant in 2022.

In 2020, the Seahawks’ offense ranked No. 17 in total yards, No. 8 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards, and No. 16 in passing yards.