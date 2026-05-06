NFC Notes: Makai Lemon, Francis Mauigoa, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says the team feels like they won now that the dust has settled from the trade involving LB Micah Parsons, and the team was able to capitalize on their draft picks received from Green Bay.

“We feel really good about it,” Jones told Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio. “Obviously, much respect for Micah and what he stands for and how he plays and the caliber of player he is. At the same time, we feel good about what we’ve added via that trade. You look at a guy like Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. They’re alpha players, who are not only great players on the field, but they’re leaders in the meeting rooms, how about they go about their business in the offseason. Just bring great leadership to this team. I just feel very optimistic that we have the right pieces in place. Ultimately, the decision we made was that one player is not worth four or five good ones, and we feel like that’s where we’re going to end up here in a good spot. We had that opportunity there. Didn’t feel like we were one player away last year, but I certainly feel like we’re putting the pieces together to give us an opportunity to go do what our fans deserve, what we want, which is to go and try to win the big trophy.”

Eagles

The Eagles made headlines when trading up to No. 20 overall to draft WR Makai Lemon. Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman said Lemon was higher on their draft board than where he wound up being selected.

“We just felt like this was a player we wanted to go up and get just based on where our board was at that time and where we were picking. Obviously, when you have a player that you like that’s ranked higher on your board than where you’re picking, you think every pick he’s going to be selected. For us, we didn’t want to sit on our hands,” Roseman said, via Johnny McGonigal.

As for whether he got intel that the Steelers were going to take Lemon, Roseman said they were trying to get ahead of the 20th overall pick as well.

“If we’re being totally transparent, it wasn’t like we were just trying to get to 20. We were trying to get ahead of that pick as well,” Roseman said, via Mad Dog Sports Radio.

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith on being the No.1 WR if A.J. Brown is traded: “I got a job to do, so I plan to go out there and do that…I just go out there and do my job.” (Berman)

Giants

Giants OT Jermaine Eluemunor is looking forward to mentoring first-round G Francis Mauigoa and believes the team can have one of the top-ten offensive lines in the NFL this season.

“He’s a large dude, which kind of fits my game, fits my mentality,” Eluemunor told Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “I’m really excited to have him. I’ve been teaching [teammates] the ropes for a while now — I’m pretty good at it — so I think we’ll create a good partnership. Mentorship sometimes means you’re towards the end of your career, and I’m nowhere near that. I’m right in the middle of it. So, for me, I’m going to bring him along with me. He’s going to be right next to me, hopefully for a long time. I feel like our offensive line can be a top-10 line.”