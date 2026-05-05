Cowboys Hosting Veteran CB Adoree’ Jackson For Visit

Jordan Schultz reports the Cowboys are hosting free agent CB Adoree’ Jackson for a free agent visit on Tuesday.

Jackson, 30, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $11,282,783 rookie contract when the Titans picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

He was set to make around $10,244,000 for the 2021 season under the option before the Titans released him. He landed with the Giants on a three-year, $39 million deal.

After playing out that contract, Jackson was again testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a new one-year deal with the Giants for 2024. He then signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and made 10 starts while recording 55 tackles, one interception and 11 passes defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 Free Agents list.