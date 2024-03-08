Cowboys Clear $13M Of Cap Room By Reworking Zack Martin’s Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys recently converted G Zack Martin’s salary into a signing bonus that was prorated over the remainder of his contract.
This move created $13 million of cap room for the Cowboys to work with this offseason.
Martin was able to secure a revised deal last year before the start of the season that paid him over $18 million both last season and in 2024.
Martin, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.967 million contract when the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.
Martin was set to make $9.341 million for the 2018 season when he agreed to a six-year, $84 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed.
In 2023, Martin appeared in and started 15 games for the Cowboys at guard.
