Cowboys DC Dan Quinn Wins 2021 Assistant Coach Of The Year

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn was named the 2021 assistant coach of the year on Thursday night at the NFL Honors show.

.@dallascowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn is the 2021 Assistant Coach of the Year! #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/zkf5ewDWmW — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2022

Here’s the full vote total for this award:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn : 31

: 31 Bills DC Leslie Frazier : 4

: 4 Saints DC Dennis Allen : 2

: 2 Eagles OL coach Jeff Stoutland : 2

: 2 Patriots OC Josh McDaniels : 2

: 2 Raiders STs Coordinator Rich Basaccia : 2

: 2 Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich : 2

: 2 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans : 1

: 1 Packers DC Joe Barry : 1

: 1 Packers OL coach Adam Stenavich : 1

: 1 Bills OC Brian Daboll : 1

: 1 Cowboys OC Kellen Moore: 1

Quinn, 51, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator last January.

As the Falcons head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.