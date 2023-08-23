Cowboys DE Sam Williams Arrested On Two Charges

According to Clarence Hill, Cowboys DE Sam Williams has been arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The substance charge is for marijuana and is a low-level state felony, while the weapons charge is a misdemeanor per Hill.

The Cowboys told Hill they were aware of the arrest but declined to comment further.

This is the second time in the last year that Williams has faced charges after being cited for reckless driving following a crash last year that caused him to miss a game.

Williams, 24, was a second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2021. He committed to Ole Miss but was suspended from the team in 2020 after being arrested on a felony charge of sexual battery. The chargers were later dropped and he rejoined the program.

The Cowboys used the No. 56 overall pick on him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year $6,224,239 contract that includes a $1,706,720 signing bonus.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and recorded 22 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, three recoveries and one pass deflection.