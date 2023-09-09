Cowboys Elevating CB C.J. Goodwin & C Brock Hoffman

The Cowboys announced that they are elevating CB C.J. Goodwin and C Brock Hoffman for Week 1.

Goodwin, 33, originally signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of California of Pennsylvania back in 2014. He bounced on and off their practice squad before signing on with the Falcons’ practice squad.

Goodwin had brief stints with the Bengals, Giants, and 49ers before signing on with the Bengals during the preseason and later signed to their practice squad. Dallas signed Goodwin off of Cincinnati’s practice squad to their active roster in October of 2018. He’s been with the team since.

In 2022, Goodwin appeared in all 17 games and recorded three total tackles and one forced fumble.